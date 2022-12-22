Expand / Collapse search
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'

Carnival Legend is currently sailing on an 8-day Christmas-themed itinerary

A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship. 

Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement to FOX Business, said it was "sad to share that we had an incident Monday night." 

"While there was a man overboard call, there was not an overboard incident. We are supporting the guest’s family and others who witnessed the situation," a spokesman said. 

Carnival Legend cruise ship

The Carnival Legend is seen docked in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 18, 2013. (Mario Proenca/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"With respect for the privacy of all involved, we will not say any more, but ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," the spokesman added. 

Carnival Legend cruise ship

A local ferry floats past the Carnival Legend cruise ship in Sydney, Australia on March 8, 2017. (Reuters/David Gray)

A source on board the ship told the website Crew Center that the man fell off a balcony and hit a lifeboat shortly after midnight. 

Carnival Cruise Line did not respond to FOX Business when asked to comment on that report. 

The ship left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day Christmas-themed journey with two stops in the Bahamas and one in Turks and Caicos. 