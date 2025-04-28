FDA issues urgent nationwide recall of bread sold in US found with 'glass fragments'

An urgent recall has been issued for a bread brand sold throughout the U.S. that could contain "glass fragments," according to an alert from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The department issued an urgent alert for certain breads that are part of Upper Crust Bakery LP that were found to have "glass fragments on top of the bread."

The rolls were sold at the retail level in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware and Ohio, according to the FDA.

The bread types included in the recall include:

Ancient Grains Hoagie roll in 4-ounce containers, recall number: F-0741-2025 in Lot #90

Multigrain Sourdough rolls in 18-ounce containers, recall number: F-0742-2025 in Lot #90

Whole Grain Multigrain rolls in 20-ounce containers, recall number: F-0743-2025 in Lot #92

All three products were packaged in corrugated paper cartons and are sold frozen.

In total, the FDA said 818 cases of Upper Crust Bakery bread are suspected of containing glass pieces, including 699 cases of the company's 18-ounce multigrain sourdough packages, the largest portion of the recall.

The agency said that 89 cases of four-ounce Ancient Grains Hoagie Rolls and 30 cases of 20-ounce Whole Grain Multigrain bread were also included in the recall.

The Maryland-based bakery first notified the agency on April 12, the FDA said in their announcement.

The FDA noted that this incident has been elevated to a Class II recall, meaning the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, but is unlikely to lead to long-term serious injuries.

The agency said that ingesting glass fragments can cause injury to the consumer, which may include damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine. It also poses a choking hazard threat.

Only a Class 1 FDA recall is more urgent, which the agency says "is the most serious type," because it could lead to more severe health issues, including death. However, that type of recall is not linked to the packaged bread, according to the FDA.

The FDA said that anyone who purchased the recalled rolls should not eat them and either throw them away in a secure trash can or return them where purchased for a full refund.

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported due to the glass fragments, but FOX Business reached out to the FDA and Upper Crust Bakery LP for more information.