Conagra Brands recalls over 245K pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips meals after plastic contamination

More than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips entrées have been recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips meals with best-by dates of Dec. 11, 2024; Jan. 1, 2025; or Jan. 7, 2025, the FSIS announced Saturday. The entrées were produced on June 20, 2023; July 11, 2023; and July 17, 2023.

FSIS said the recalled products are "8.9-oz. cartons containing one entrée of 'BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL' with best if used by 'DEC 11 2024,' 'JAN 01 2025,' or 'JAN 07 2025' and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton."

The recall comes in response to a consumer reporting that they suffered an oral injury after eating one of the entrées.

"The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of this product," the agency wrote.

Impacted products have the establishment number "EST. P-9" printed on the side of the box. These meals were shipped to retail locations across the country and sold online.

FSIS said it has not received any additional reports of injury or illness stemming from consumption of the chicken strips. The agency urged anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

The agency said it "routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks" in order to verify the recall and notify the customers, and to ensure recalled products are no longer available.

Earlier this year, Conagra Brands recalled nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned Vienna sausages and chicken products due to concerns about contamination that may have resulted from packaging issues.