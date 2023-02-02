Conagra Brands recalls nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products

Conagra Brands has recalled nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packing defect that may cause the products to become contaminated, the company said Tuesday.

The recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The recall impacts products produced between Dec. 12, 2022 and Jan. 13.

The brands named include Armour Star potted meat and Vienna sausage as well as canned Vienna sausage products from Goya, Kroger and Prarie Belt, according to the recall notice.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse," the notice states.

"Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans," the notice adds.

The items have the establishment number P4247, the USDA said.

The agency has not had any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. The agency said it was concerned that some products may still be on retail shelves or in the homes of customers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the notice said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."