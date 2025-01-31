Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines
American Airlines subsidiary announced corporate HQ move from Ohio to North Carolina hours before deadly crash

Nobody survived the crash, President Trump said on Thursday

On Wednesday — the same day as the deadly midair collision between a military helicopter and a passenger airplane that occurred Wednesday night — PSA Airlines had announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Ohio to North Carolina, reports indicate.

PSA Airlines made the announcement "hours before" the fatal crash, the Dayton Daily News reported.

PSA is a subsidiary of American Airlines Group. According to American Airlines, American Eagle Flight 5342, the flight involved in the incident, "was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700."

American Airlines plane

An American Eagle, operated by PSA Airlines, a CRJ-700 aircraft arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Jan 22, 2025 in Arlington, Va. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines and PSA Airlines for comment about the announced headquarters relocation, but did not receive comment in time for publication.

It appears that there was a page on the PSA airlines website about the headquarters relocation announcement —  but the link to that press release, as well as other links to the PSA Airlines website, currently redirect to the homepage of the American Airlines website.

"We chose to relocate PSA’s headquarters to Charlotte for several important reasons, including that Charlotte is where most of our daily departures occur and almost all our training is based," PSA president and CEO Dion Flannery noted, according to the Dayton Daily News.  "Charlotte is a vibrant community and home to the world’s seventh-busiest airport."

"While we’re looking forward to getting integrated into the Charlotte community, I want to sincerely thank the city of Dayton, its leaders and the entire Dayton community for embracing and supporting PSA for so many years. We will continue to have a presence in Dayton with a maintenance hangar and crew base, including more than 550 Dayton-based team members," he noted, according to the outlet.

Dozens lost their lives due to the deadly crash

"Sadly, there are no survivors," President Trump said on Thursday.

The incident is under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board's media relations division noted in Thursday a post on X that "NTSB investigators recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the Bombardier CRJ700 airplane involved in yesterday’s mid-air collision at DCA. The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation."