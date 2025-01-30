Southwest Airlines CEO on American Airlines crash in DC: 'Our hearts go out'

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said "our hearts go out" to people on the American Airlines flight involved in Wednesday night’s midair collision with a helicopter in the nation’s capital.

The chief executive of the Dallas-based carrier took a moment to "acknowledge the tragic accident near Reagan DCA Airport last night" before he and other Southwest executives launched into a discussion of the airline’s fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday with analysts and investors.

American Eagle Flight 5342 operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines was on approach to runway 33 at the Washington, D.C.-area’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when it and an Army Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter collided. The two aircraft that collided were carrying 67 people combined, all of whom are thought to be dead, officials have said.

PSA AIRLINES: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT CARRIER INVOLVED IN DC MIDAIR COLLISION

"Our hearts go out to all those loved ones who are among the passengers and the crew, and we also extend our sympathies to our friends at American Airlines and their subsidiary PSA Airlines as they process this event themselves," Jordan said during the call, adding that he wanted to "thank the first responders who worked tirelessly throughout the night."

"And while we are all competitors, we are one airline community, and we will do everything we can to support our friends at American and at PSA," he continued.

Other major U.S. airlines have commented on the incident as well.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic accident and their families – we’re in touch with our colleagues at @AmericanAir and will continue to offer any assistance and support they may need," United Airlines said in a Thursday post on X.

JetBlue said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Washington, DC, and extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected."

UNITED, DELTA ISSUE TRAVEL WAIVERS FOLLOWING AMERICAN AIRLINES MIDAIR COLLISION NEAR DC

Airlines for America, a trade association that counts Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue and others among its members, similarly said it was "heartbroken and devastated."

"Our deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of the passengers, flight crew and U.S. service members," Airlines for America said. "We stand ready to assist everyone involved during this difficult time and will await more details from the NTSB."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is taking point on the investigation into Wednesday’s tragic collision. The Federal Aviation Administration and the Army are also involved.

WHITE HOUSE, AMERICAN AIRLINES WILL RELEASE PLANE CRASH VICTIMS LIST

Todd Inman, an NTSB board member, said during a Thursday press conference that the independent investigative agency’s goal was to "understand not just what happened, but why it happened, and to recommend changes to prevent it from happening again."

The NTSB aims to release a preliminary report on the midair collision within 30 days. A final report on the incident, he said, will come out "once we’ve completed all of our fact-finding and investigation."