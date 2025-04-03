NJ-bound United Airlines flight suffers cabin fire in flight, diverts to Washington Dulles International

A United Airlines flight headed to Newark, New Jersey, landed safely at Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday after the crew reported a fire in the cabin.

United Airlines flight 1513, which was carrying 98 passengers and five crew members, landed safely at Washington Dulles International Airport at about 4:45 p.m. local time Thursday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Boeing 737 departed Key West International Airport in Florida and was traveling to Newark Liberty International Airport.

A United Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business the plane landed in D.C. to "investigate light smoke venting from a galley oven."

All passengers deplaned normally at the gate and the airline arranged for a different aircraft to take passengers to Newark on Thursday night, according to United Airlines.

FAA officials said the agency will investigate.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority did not supply Fox News Digital with any additional information about Thursday's incident.