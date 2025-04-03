Expand / Collapse search
Airlines
Published

NJ-bound United Airlines flight suffers cabin fire in flight, diverts to Washington Dulles International

New Jersey-bound plane landed safely

A United Airlines Boeing plane turned around mid-flight and landed in Australia on Monday. (New York Aviation/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX) video

United Airlines Boeing plane turns around mid-flight after hydraulic leak

A United Airlines Boeing plane turned around mid-flight and landed in Australia on Monday. (New York Aviation/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

A United Airlines flight headed to Newark, New Jersey, landed safely at Washington Dulles International Airport on Thursday after the crew reported a fire in the cabin.

United Airlines flight 1513, which was carrying 98 passengers and five crew members, landed safely at Washington Dulles International Airport at about 4:45 p.m. local time Thursday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

United Airlines Boeing 737-900

A United Airlines Boeing 737-900 at a gate at Cancun International Airport in Mexico (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

AMERICAN AIRLINES HIT WITH LAWSUIT AFTER PLANE CAUGHT FIRE AT DENVER AIRPORT

The Boeing 737 departed Key West International Airport in Florida and was traveling to Newark Liberty International Airport.

A United Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business the plane landed in D.C. to "investigate light smoke venting from a galley oven."

DELTA FLIGHT DIVERTED BACK TO LAX AFTER SMOKE DETECTED IN GALLEY

All passengers deplaned normally at the gate and the airline arranged for a different aircraft to take passengers to Newark on Thursday night, according to United Airlines.

FAA officials said the agency will investigate.

United Airlines and American Airlines planes on DC tarmac

Planes sit on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On March 28, a Delta Air Lines plane nearly crashed midair with a T-38 Air Force jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport just months after a fatal January collision at the same airport.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2983, an Airbus A319 headed to Minneapolis-St. Paul, had a close call with four Air Force T-38 Talons that were on the way to Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover, according to the FAA and U.S. Air Force.

The aircraft received an "onboard alert" that another aircraft was nearby, and air traffic controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft, according to the FAA.

United Airlines airplanes

United Airlines airplanes are shown at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

NTSB officials said they were aware of "a loss of separation" between the aircraft shortly after takeoff from DCA.

Two pilots, three flight attendants and 131 passengers were onboard the Delta flight.

UNITED AIRLINES RECEIVES FAA APPROVAL FOR FIRST STARLINK-EQUIPPED PLANE, SCHEDULES FIRST FLIGHT FOR MAY

Delta officials said the flight crew followed instructions from the traffic alert and collision avoidance system, as per training and procedures.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority did not supply Fox News Digital with any additional information about Thursday's incident.