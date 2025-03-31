United Airlines receives FAA approval for first Starlink-equipped plane, schedules first flight for May

United Airlines passengers will be able to experience free in-flight Wi-Fi as soon as May through Elon Musk’s broadband satellite service Starlink.

The Chicago-based airline announced on Monday that the FAA has approved its first Starlink-equipped aircraft and that its first commercial flight has been scheduled for May, just eight months after striking the deal with the SpaceX subsidiary.

United's first commercial passengers to experience the new technology will be onboard a United Express Embraer 175, according to a media release from the airline.

"We know customers are going to love this experience, and we think it will give them yet another reason to choose United," Grant Milstead, United Vice President of Digital Technology, said in a statement. "We're working closely with Starlink and the FAA to finish installs on our regional fleet this year and bring the best inflight experience in the sky to more and more people."

Passengers will be able to experience free "game-changing inflight entertainment experiences" including streaming services, shopping and gaming with internet speeds 50 times faster than current regional aircraft speeds, according to United.

Starlink access will be free and available for all customers who have a MileagePlus membership, which is also free to sign-up.

United plans to roll out the technology for its Embraer 175 models with approximately 40 regional jet installations every month and expects all 300 planes of the regional fleet to finish before next year.

The air carrier will also continue to work with Starlink to secure FAA approval for more than 16 United aircraft models.

Since announcing the deal in September, United has touted Starlink as "the world’s fastest, most reliable connectivity in the sky."

"We have a lot planned for our MileagePlus members this year and adding Starlink to as many planes as we can – as quickly as we can – is at the center of it all," Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus, said in a previous statement. "It's not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it's also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn't be possible."

