Delta flight diverted back to LAX after smoke detected in galley

A Delta Air Lines flight was diverted back to Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night after smoke was detected in the galley.

Flight DL43 had departed from Los Angeles International Airport for Sydney, Australia, before diverting back to Los Angeles and landing safely a short time later.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," a Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "That’s why the flight crew followed established procedures to return to Los Angeles (LAX) after smoke was detected in the galley. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

The spokesperson said the Airbus A350-900 was carrying 162 passengers. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to an arrival gate routinely.

Passengers can be reaccommodated on other flights on Saturday night, the spokesperson said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to LAX for additional details.

This comes after several recent aircraft collisions in North America.

A Delta flight operated by Endeavor Air crashed and landed upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport last week after departing from Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport. There were no deaths in the crash, although more than 20 people were injured, including three who were critically wounded.

Earlier this month, 10 people died after a commuter plane crashed off the coast of Alaska.

On Jan. 29, 67 people died near Washington, D.C., when a military Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines-affiliated commercial flight from Kansas.

A Learjet 55 serving as medical transport crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing a pediatric patient, her mother and four crew members who were on board when the plane crashed shortly after departing Northeast Philadelphia Airport. A motorist on the ground also died, and two dozen people on the ground were injured, according to the city.

There were also a pair of plane crashes in Asia in recent months.

In South Korea,179 people died when a Jeju Air flight crashed into an airport's concrete barrier, and a crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane killed 38 people and injured 29 in Kazakhstan on Christmas.