Airports
Published

Government shutdown drives staffing flight delays from 5% to 53% as air traffic controllers call out

Transportation secretary says flight delays being caused by understaffing

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy discusses the impact the government shutdown is having on airports nationwide and President Donald Trump approving a mineral mining road in Alaska on 'The Will Cain Show.'

We're putting Americans first, not illegal immigrants, says Transportation Secretary Duffy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy discusses the impact the government shutdown is having on airports nationwide and President Donald Trump approving a mineral mining road in Alaska on 'The Will Cain Show.'

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported additional air traffic disruptions leading into Wednesday night, as nationwide staffing shortages hit several major control centers, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Staffing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) is the biggest cause for concern, with a ground delay program expected Wednesday night, according to the FAA.

There were more than 2,000 delays and 50 cancellations Wednesday, and additional staffing issues in Philadelphia, Albuquerque, Denver, Los Angeles and central Florida.

control tower

Air traffic controllers are not showing up to work, as the government shutdown forces employees to work without pay. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

FAA BRACES FOR NATIONWIDE FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS AS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER SHORTAGES HIT MAJOR AIRPORTS

Ground stops or delays are expected at LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale International Airport, according to the FAA.

The issues Wednesday came after numerous shortages were reported Tuesday at major control centers, including Chicago, Nashville, Houston and Las Vegas.

FAA Headquarters in Washington

The FAA is calling on lawmakers to come to an agreement to end the government shutdown. (J. David Ake/Getty Images / Getty Images)

AMERICAN AIRLINES JET CANCELS TAKEOFF AFTER LAX RUNWAY INCURSION 

Several flight cancellations grounded travelers, and delays reached nearly three hours, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported. On Monday, Hollywood Burbank Airport in California reportedly did not have any air traffic controllers for nearly 6 hours, according to the report.

Officials said the shortages, which come amid the ongoing government shutdown, will increase the likelihood of flight delays, reroutes and ground stops.

southwest plane

Staffing shortages contributed to the majority of flight delays within the last few days, according to the Department of Transportation. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AIRLINES WARN GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COULD DISRUPT FLIGHTS, STRAIN AVIATION SYSTEM 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News' Will Cain Wednesday that normally, 5% of delays are attributed to staffing shortages.

In the last few days, Duffy said 53% of delays have been caused by understaffing.

"My message to the air traffic controllers who work for DOT is show up for work," Duffy said. "You have a job to do, and by the way, those who have shown up, I'm grateful for them and their service. But the bottom line is, these controllers are stressed out, and they're rebelling on this shutdown because they may not get paid. 

"They're working six days a week. They're keeping America operational, and they're not guaranteed a paycheck. They're frustrated by it, and so not coming into work."

He added "safety comes first," noting the Department of Transportation will slow down or stop traffic if it is not safe for air travel.