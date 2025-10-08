Government shutdown drives staffing flight delays from 5% to 53% as air traffic controllers call out

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported additional air traffic disruptions leading into Wednesday night, as nationwide staffing shortages hit several major control centers, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Staffing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) is the biggest cause for concern, with a ground delay program expected Wednesday night, according to the FAA.

There were more than 2,000 delays and 50 cancellations Wednesday, and additional staffing issues in Philadelphia, Albuquerque, Denver, Los Angeles and central Florida.

FAA BRACES FOR NATIONWIDE FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS AS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER SHORTAGES HIT MAJOR AIRPORTS

Ground stops or delays are expected at LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale International Airport, according to the FAA.

The issues Wednesday came after numerous shortages were reported Tuesday at major control centers, including Chicago, Nashville, Houston and Las Vegas.

AMERICAN AIRLINES JET CANCELS TAKEOFF AFTER LAX RUNWAY INCURSION

Several flight cancellations grounded travelers, and delays reached nearly three hours, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported. On Monday, Hollywood Burbank Airport in California reportedly did not have any air traffic controllers for nearly 6 hours, according to the report.

Officials said the shortages, which come amid the ongoing government shutdown, will increase the likelihood of flight delays, reroutes and ground stops.

AIRLINES WARN GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COULD DISRUPT FLIGHTS, STRAIN AVIATION SYSTEM

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News' Will Cain Wednesday that normally, 5% of delays are attributed to staffing shortages.

In the last few days, Duffy said 53% of delays have been caused by understaffing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"My message to the air traffic controllers who work for DOT is show up for work," Duffy said. "You have a job to do, and by the way, those who have shown up, I'm grateful for them and their service. But the bottom line is, these controllers are stressed out, and they're rebelling on this shutdown because they may not get paid.

"They're working six days a week. They're keeping America operational, and they're not guaranteed a paycheck. They're frustrated by it, and so not coming into work."

He added "safety comes first," noting the Department of Transportation will slow down or stop traffic if it is not safe for air travel.