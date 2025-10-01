American Airlines jet cancels takeoff after LAX runway incursion

Passengers aboard an American Airlines jet headed from California to Massachusetts were delayed Sunday after it had to abort takeoff.

American Airlines flight 2453 was attempting to leave Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for Boston around 10:35 p.m. when "the crew observed another aircraft on the runway," the airline confirmed to FOX Business.

The flight was operated on an Airbus 321. It had 94 customers and seven crew members aboard, and re-departed later in the evening, American said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the potential dangerous situation happened when AeroLogic Flight 619 "crossed a runway at Los Angeles International Airport without authorization."

Air traffic controllers told the American crew to cancel takeoff.

"The closest proximity of the two aircraft was approximately 5,200 feet," the FAA said in a statement.

Flight tracking website FlightAware shows AeroLogic Flight 618 has just landed at LAX after a 10-hour plus flight from Shanghai, China.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 11.35 +0.11 +0.95%

No injuries were reported.

"We thank our crew members for their quick action and our customers for their understanding," an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

A number of recent close calls and aircraft incidents have caused aborted delays across the country.

On Sept. 17, a Swiss International Air Lines flight departing for Zurich, Switzerland, had to abort takeoff from Boston Logan International Airport after flames were seen shooting out of its engines.

Possible tug equipment failure was blamed on Labor Day weekend when two United Airlines planes were involved in a minor collision at San Francisco International Airport.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.