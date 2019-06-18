US Open Champion Gary Woodland says there’s a good reason to live in Florida

Professional golfer Gary Woodland, fresh off his U.S. Open win in Pebble Beach, California said there’s a good reason why he lives in Florida.

“Taxes are nice in Florida,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

“I’m always thinking and so even if I’m not on the golf course I’m mentally thinking. I’m trying to get better on and off the golf course at all times so I think it’s a work in progress all day long.”

Following the win, Woodland banked $2.25 million out of the $12.5 million awarded during the 119 United States Open. However, because of California taxes, Woodland will forced to shell out at least half his winnings. But still, he said its “nice to win.”

“I’ll take it anyway,” he said.

The runner-up, Brooks Koepka took home $1.35 million.