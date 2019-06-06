Callaway robot improves golf swing, helps pros win 18 tournaments

Artificial intelligence is driving the golf industry in ways the world has never seen. Robots can now help you improve your golf swing.

Continue Reading Below

Callaway, a high-end golf equipment and club maker, took a big technological leap four years ago and invested millions of dollars to turn technology into help for golfers. They designed a driver called the Epic Flash to get more ball speed for distance. The robot can crush drives with swings up to 110 miles per hour. It is the No. 1 selling club since January and has become so popular that it’s already helped pros win 18 tournaments worldwide so far this year.

FOX Business got exclusive access to the Callaway R&D facility in Southern California to get an inside look at the new club. Engineers from the company said they came up with the idea that a computer can be taught to radically redesign a golf club.

“We want to get that ball speed advantage provided by the AI design face and also enable people to launch the ball consistently and hit the ball straighter,“ Alan Hocknell, Callaway's senior vice president of R&D, told Robert Gray. “When you do all of those things you get really important performance advantages that you can see in terms of down the fairway.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

The Epic Flash driver costs more than $500.

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson will tee up with the Epic Flash at the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach next week.