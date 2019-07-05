This is the largest company in your state

A number of the countries' — possibly even the world's — most valuable companies are headquartered in the same general vicinity.

Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks and Costco Wholesale are just a few of the nation's largest companies that have roots in Washington state. The Evergreen State is also home to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who are among only three people in the world worth more than $100 billion.

Meanwhile, tech giants Apple, Google and Facebook's main campuses are in California.

In a June report, Amazon was named the most valuable brand in the world with an estimated worth around $315.5 billion. Apple came in second with a brand value of $309.5 billion and Google fell from first to third with a value of $309 billion, according to BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands.

But what are the largest companies in the rest of the U.S., and where are they located?

A new report by 24/7 Wall Street, which analyzed corporations based on SEC filings and private company figures, helped determine which company is likely the largest in each of the 50 states.

The report was released just days before news broke Friday that U.S. employers added 224,000 jobs in June — roughly 64,000 more than Wall Street predicted for the month. Some of the sectors that saw the most growth in job creation include health care, professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, manufacturing and construction.

“The time remains ripe for workers looking to change jobs,” Robert Frick, a corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said Friday. “The opportunity is there for higher wages and to find new jobs with the increasing number of companies that are offering training along with jobs, so workers can improve their skill sets along with their paychecks.”

So, while tech giants dominate in the U.S., there are other industries that are booming. For example, insurance providers UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Aetna and Anthem, Inc. are among some of the largest companies in the U.S., per 24/7 Wall Street's recent report.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, companies in the energy and utilities sectors are also among some of the biggest in the U.S.

Here's a look at the financial news site's full list of the largest companies in every state as well as their estimated revenue.

Alabama: Alabama Power Company ($6 billion) Alaska: Arctic Slope Regional Corporation ($2.7 billion) Arizona: Avnet, Inc. ($19 billion) Arkansas: Walmart ($514.4 billion) California: Apple ($256.6 billion) Colorado: Arrow Electronics, Inc. ($29.7 billion) Connecticut: Aetna ($60.5 billion) Delaware: DowDuPont Inc. ($18.3 billion) Florida: World Fuel Services ($39.8 billion) Georgia: The Home Depot ($108.2 billion) Hawaii: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ($2.9 billion) Idaho: Albertsons Companies, Inc.($60.5 billion) Illinois: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ($131.5 billion) Indiana: Anthem, Inc.($91.3 billion) Iowa: Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company ($19.8 billion) Kansas: Koch Industries, Inc. ($110 billion) Kentucky: Humana Inc. ($56.9 billion) Louisiana: CenturyLink, Inc. ($23.4 billion) Maine: Hannaford Bros. Co, LLC ($3.9 billion) Maryland: Lockheed Martin Corporation ($53.8 billion) Massachusetts: General Electric Company ($121.6 billion) Michigan: Ford ($160.3 billion) Minnesota: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ($226.2 billion) Mississippi: Sanderson Farms, Inc.($3.2 billion) Missouri: Express Scripts Holding Company ($100.1 billion) Montana: Glacier Bancorp, Inc.($587.8 million) Nebraska: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ($247.8 billion) Nevada: Las Vegas Sands Corp.($13.7 billion) New Hampshire: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. ($27 billion) New Jersey: Johnson & Johnson ($81.6 billion) New Mexico: PNM Resources, Inc. ($1.4 billion) New York: Verizon Communications Inc. ($130.9 billion) North Carolina: Bank of America Corporation ($91.2 billion) North Dakota: MDU Resources Group, Inc. ($4.5 billion) Ohio: Cardinal Health, Inc. ($136.8 billion) Oklahoma: NGL Energy Partners LP ($24 billion) Oregon: Nike ($36.4 billion) Pennsylvania: AmerisourceBergen Corporation ($167.9 billion) Rhode Island: CVS Health Corporation ($194.6 billion) South Carolina: Michelin North America ($10.8 billion) South Dakota: Tyson Fresh Meats ($20 billion) Tennessee: FedEx Corporation ($65.5 billion) Texas: Exxon Mobil Corporation ($290.2 billion) Utah: Sinclair Oil Corporation ($5.1 billion) Vermont: NLV Financial Corporation ($1.9 billion) Virginia: General Dynamics Corporation ($36.2 billion) Washington: Amazon ($232.9 billion) West Virginia: Monongahela Power Company ($1.7 billion) Wisconsin: Johnson Controls International plc ($31.4 billion) Wyoming: Cloud Peak Energy Inc. ($832.4 million)

FOX Business' Megan Henney and Ann Schmidt contributed to this report.