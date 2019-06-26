These are the richest people in each state: report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may be the world’s richest man but he doesn’t live in all 50 U.S. states.

Forbes analyzed the richest in the nation to determine the wealthiest person in each state. Most (10) on the list worked in finance and investment while the fashion and retail industries came in second with eight members.

Meanwhile, those who worked in big tech accumulated the most wealth. Four tech billionaires together were worth an estimated $251 billion. Three states had ties with who was the wealthiest. The worth of all the richest people came to a whopping $875 billion, up from last year’s $832 billion, Forbes noted.

Noteworthy recipients included hotelier Gary Tharaldson, who recently became his home state North Dakota’s first billionaire. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was California’s richest person while Bezos was Washington’s wealthiest. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is Nebraska’s richest person.

Entrepreneur Harold Hamm and his family are Oklahoma’s wealthiest people but his fortune fell 40 percent to $11.8 billion. Meanwhile, Ken Griffin, Illinois’ richest person, increased his net worth by 30 percent to $11.7 billion.

Those who made the list included:

Alabama: Jimmy Rane, CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving, who’s worth an estimated $900 million.

Alaska: Leonard Hyde, Jonathan Rubini and families. The business partners are worth an estimated $300 million each.

Arizona: Ernest Garcia II, the largest shareholder of Carvana, who’s worth an estimated $5.6 billion.

Arkansas: Jim Walton, of Walmart, who’s net worth is an estimated $51.1 billion.

California: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, with a net worth of $71 billion.

Colorado: Philip Anschutz, who owns the L.A. Kings, is worth an estimated $12 billion.

Connecticut: Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, is worth an estimated $18.4 billion.

Delaware: Robert Gore and Elizabeth Snyder, siblings, who are worth an estimated $885 million each.

Florida: Thomas Peterffy, CEO of Interactive Brokers, who’s worth an estimated $18.8 billion.

Georgia: Jim Kennedy, chairman of Cox Enterprises, who’s worth an estimated $9.2 billion.

Hawaii: Pierre Omidyar, eBay founder, who’s worth an estimated $13.5 billion.

Idaho: Frank VanderSloot, founder of Melaleuca, who is worth an estimated $3.5 billion.

Illinois: Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, who’s worth an estimated $11.7 billion.

Indiana: Carl Cook, CEO of Cook Group, who’s worth an estimated $9.5 billion.

Iowa: Harry Stine, CEO of Stine Seed Co, who’s worth an estimated $3.8 billion.

Kansas: Charles Koch, chairman and CEO of Koch Industries, who’s worth an estimated $42 billion.

Kentucky: Tamara Gustavson, the largest shareholder of Public Storage, who’s worth an estimated $5.3 billion.

Louisiana: Gayle Benson, principal owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, who’s worth an estimated $2.9 billion.

Maine: Susan Alfond, heiress of her father’s fortune from Dexter Shoe Company. She’s worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

Maryland: Ted Lerner and family, who made his fortune in real estate, is worth an estimated $5.1 billion.

Massachusetts: Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investment, is worth an estimated $14.7 billion.

Michigan: Daniel Gilbert, co-founder of Quicken Loans, who is worth an estimated $6.8 billion.

Minnesota: Glen Taylor, founder of Taylor Corp, who’s worth an estimated $2.9 billion.

Mississippi: Thomas and James Duff, founders of Duff Capital, who are worth an estimated $1.35 billion each.

Missouri: Paulina Macmillan Keinath, the largest shareholder of Cargill, who’s worth an estimated $6.9 billion.

Montana: Dennis Washington, who made his money in construction, is worth an estimated $6.2 billion.

Nebraska: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who’s worth an estimated $85 billion.

Nevada: Sheldon Adelson, CEO of Las Vegas Sands, who’s worth an estimated $35.7 billion.

New Hampshire: Andrea Reimann-Ciardelli, heiress, who’s worth an estimated $720 million.

New Jersey: John Overdeck, co-founder of Two Sigma Investments, who’s worth an estimated $6.1 billion.

New Mexico: Mack C. Chase, who made his fortune in oil, is worth an estimated $700 million.

New York: Michael Bloomberg, the co-founder of Bloomberg LP, is worth an estimated $53.8 billion.

North Carolina: James Goodnight, co-founder of SAS, who’s worth an estimated $9.1 billion.

North Dakota: Gary Tharaldson, who made his fortune in hotels, is worth an estimated $1 billion.

Ohio: Les Wexner and family, founder of L Brands, who’s worth an estimated $4.7 billion.

Oklahoma: Harold Hamm and family, who runs Continental Resources, is worth an estimated $11.8 billion.

Oregon: Phil Knight and family, who founded the predecessor to Nike, is worth an estimated $35 billion.

Pennsylvania: Victoria Mars, who inherited an 8 percent stake in Mars Inc., is worth an estimated $7 billion.

Rhode Island: Jonathan Nelson, CEO of Providence Equity Partners, is worth an estimated $1.8 billion

South Carolina: Anita Zucker, CEO of InterTech Group, who’s worth an estimated $1.8 billion.

South Dakota: T. Denny Sanford, owner of First Premier Bank, who’s worth an estimated $2.5 billion.

Tennessee: Thomas Frist Jr. and family, founder of HCA Healthcare, who’s worth an estimated $11.7 billion.

Texas: Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, who’s worth an estimated $50.1 billion.

Utah: Gail Miller, who made her fortune in car dealerships, is worth an estimated $1.5 billion.

Vermont: John Abele, co-founder of Boston Scientific, is worth an estimated $640 million.

Virginia: Jacqueline Mars, who owns an estimated one-third of Mars Inc., is worth an estimated $28.1 billion.

Washington: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and family who’s worth an estimated $157 billion.

West Virginia: Jim Justice II, who made his fortune in coal and is the governor of West Virginia, is worth an estimated $1.5 billion.

Wisconsin: John Menard Jr., the founder of home improvement stores, is worth an estimated $11.4 billion.

Wyoming: John Mars, who owns an estimated one-third stake in Mars Inc., is worth an estimated $28.1 billion.