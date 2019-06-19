Bernard Arnault joins Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates as newest member of world's $100B club

article

Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have some competition.

Continue Reading Below

Bernard Arnault officially joined the Amazon CEO and Microsoft founder as the only people in the world worth more than $100 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing its Billionaires Index. Arnault entered the exclusive "centibillionaires" sector Tuesday when luxury goods maker LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, which he is the chairman of, hit a record 368.80 euros a share.

Bloomberg's Billionaires Index pegs Arnault’s net worth at $100.4 billion — with Gates taking the second spot with a total net worth of $106 billion. Bezos still holds the top spot with $119 billion total net worth.

Although the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Arnault's net worth is now at $100 billion, Forbes still had the French business magnate's fortune at $97.2 billion as of Wednesday morning.

The LVMH chair is the richest person in Europe. He increased his fortune this year by nearly $32 billion, making his total worth equivalent to more than 3 percent of France’s economy, according to Bloomberg. LVMH posted record sales and profits in 2018, and just last month, the French luxury giant made headlines when Rihanna announced the launch of her new fashion brand, Fenty, with LVMH.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

While he controls about 50 percent of LVMH, Arnault owns a 97 percent stake of the fashion house, Christian Dior.

Arnault beat out Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg for a spot in the $100 billion club. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is worth about $84.7 billion, while the Facebook founder’s net worth hovers around $73.7 billion.