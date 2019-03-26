Is Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal a socialist takeover of energy?

The Green New Deal failed in a procedural Senate vote on Tuesday.

All 53 Republican senators voted against the ambitious climate change plan and 43 Democrats voted “present” in protest. Three Democratic senators in red states – Joe Manchin, D-W.V., Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., voted against it.

The Green New Deal is a sweeping proposal that calls for an overhaul of America’s energy and health care industries, as well as massive investments in infrastructure, education and more.

But Jonathan Hoenig, manager of Capitalist Pig hedge fund, said that the Green New Deal is about much more than just the environment.

“Part of the green new deal is free jobs and free health care. It really is socialism Writ large,” he told FOX Business’ Kennedy on Tuesday. “This is not pro-environment, it really is anti-man. It is a 70, 80, 90 trillion-dollar... socialist takeover of the energy that powers our modern economy.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. called the vote Tuesday a “trick and joke and sham.” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who introduced the resolution last month, said the vote was a political stunt and accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., of trying to rush the vote.

McConnell said that he brought it to the floor so the public can see where every Senators stands on the plan. He called it “a radical, top-down, socialist makeover of the entire U.S. economy."

Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., recently revealed plans to introduce a “Green Real Deal” as a competing proposal to the left’s Green New Deal. The GOP alternative would recognize climate change as a threat to national security and focus on market-driven solutions to the problem.