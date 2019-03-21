Ocasio-Cortez hits back at Jamie Dimon after Green New Deal criticism

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday fired back at Jamie Dimon after the JPMorgan Chase chief executive criticized the Green New Deal, a cornerstone of the New York Democrat’s agenda.

Continue Reading Below

“JP Morgan agreed to pay out *$13 billion* over its massive role in mortgage schemes w the ‘08 recession,” she said in a tweet, referring to Dimon’s then-record settlement with the Department of Justice for the bank’s alleged role in underwriting fraudulent securities in the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

“They also finance major fossil fuel pipelines. It’s big money,” she added. “So maybe they *aren’t* the best authority on prioritizing economic wellbeing of everyday people & the planet.”

Dimon, during an interview with CNN on Tuesday, said there was an “intelligent way” to focus on addressing climate change that doesn’t hurt the economy, when responding to White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s suggestion that the Green New Deal would “literally destroy the economy.”

“It’s called CO2 emission taxes, or trade, there’s a couple ways to do it,” Dimon said. “So you better do it wisely, cause you could hurt the economy, which hurts everybody.”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Green New Deal -- the blueprint of which was unveiled in February by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., -- promotes a significantly expanded federal role in reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. Also guaranteed in the proposal are millions of “good, high-wage jobs” and the call for huge investments in climate-friendly infrastructure.