Ford's all-electric F-150: 'Towing is like the bench press for truck drivers,' exec says

America’s best-selling pickup truck is getting an electric makeover and according to one Ford exec, it is really powerful.

“We think it’s going to be really well-received. You get the instantaneous torque of an electric motor, combine that with our military-grade pickup truck. It’s going to deliver and amplify all those attributes that our customers love,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product development officer, during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” adding that “towing is like the bench press for truck drivers and there’s no better way to showcase it than towing 10 double-decker trains and it’s over 1 million pounds of payload.”

The new battery-powered pickup will be released in a couple of years according to Thai-Tang, and although a price has not yet been announced, he said it will be “very competitive.”

The Ford F-150 has been the automaker's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for the past 42 years.