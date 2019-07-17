Ford says possible pickup truck emoji has been ‘short-listed as a candidate’

article

The world of emojis could be getting a new four-wheeled addition, according to Ford Motor Company.

The automaker on Wednesday shared details of its recent project to bring people a pickup truck emoji and unveiled what the image could look like. Last year, Ford sent a pickup truck proposal to be considered by the Unicode Consortium, the group responsible for signing off on new emojis, the company said in a news release.

“Now, the pickup truck emoji has been short-listed as a candidate for inclusion in a future version of Unicode,” Ford said.

Ford’s work toward a truck emoji began after people realized it was missing from the already-existing array of transportation emojis, such as cars, boats and scooters, the company said.

“When customers started demanding a truck emoji, we knew we had to help make it happen,” Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s automotive president, said. “Given the popularity of Ford trucks globally, there’s no one better than Ford to help bring an all-new pickup truck emoji to hard-working texters around the globe.”