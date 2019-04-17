Luxury SUV market is scorching, Lincoln president says

The Lincoln Motor Company, the luxury brand of Ford, is not worried about another U.S. recession. Lincoln President Joy Falotico believes the scorching SUV market will drive sales.

Continue Reading Below

“SUVs are hot in the market right now,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “Consumers are really responding to our new brand DNA that you can really see is consistent across our line.”

Despite a lackluster start to 2019 for nearly every automaker, Lincoln sales increased 11.2 percent in the first-quarter. And regardless of soaring gas prices, Falotico still believes Americans will flock to luxury SUVs.

“In the last recession we saw some sensitivity to the fuel prices,” she said. ”But in the luxury segments they are less price sensitive as you can imagine. So we think we're in a good position with our SUVs.”

Advertisement

Lincoln, this year, will release a fresh fleet of luxury SUVs including the 2020 Navigator, Aviator and to round out its portfolio an all-new small luxury SUV called the Corsair, which will be unveiled at the 2019 New York Auto Show.