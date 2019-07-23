Ford demonstrates all-electric F-150's power with video of vehicle towing more than 1M pounds

Ford showed off the upcoming all-electric F-150 by demonstrating the pickup truck’s power with a video of the vehicle towing more than one million pounds.

The automaker released the video of the truck Tuesday. Ford did not give a set date of when the truck will be available on the market.

"Ford has confirmed it will bring an all-electric F-150 to market," a press release stated. "This will be in addition to the all-new F-150 Hybrid that goes on sale next year."

The video showed Linda Zhang, Ford F-150’s chief engineer, demonstrating the truck’s capability by having it tow 10 double-decker rail cars.

The prototype then towed the rail cars but this time 42 2019 F-150s were added, pushing the weight up to more than one million pounds. The video showed the electric truck tow the rail cars.

Ford demonstrated the all-electric Ford F-150's strength. (Ford)

In a press release, Ford noted, “The all-electric F-150 prototype is towing far beyond any production truck’s published capacity in a one-time short event demonstration. Never tow beyond a vehicle’s towing capacities. Always consult the Owner’s Manual.”

In 2017, Ford announced it would start selling all-electric versions of its best-selling F-150 and the Mustang, according to The Verge. In 2018, Ford sold more than 1 million F-series trucks globally, the company said. The F-series has also been one of the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades.