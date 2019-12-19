Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Features

Best of FOX Business 2019

2019 was jam packed for news. Read on for some of the hottest stories

FOXBusiness

It was a year of stock market records, a trifecta of trade deals and a red hot U.S. economy. It was also a year in which we saw President Trump impeached, high-octane politics heading into 2020 and a record number of CEO resignations, as well as the ongoing backlash against states with high taxes.

Continue Reading Below

Crime was also front and center with the mysterious death of Jeffrey Epstein, a workplace lawsuit against Oscar winner Robert De Niro and a strike at General Motors, one of the longest in the company’s history, that coincided with a shakeup at the United Auto Workers over corruption.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who saw his company's shares hit a record in a turnaround, also found himself in hot water earlier this year with the Pentagon over that infamous pot-smoking incident.

And we also lost some of America's wealthiest residents, which sparked intrigue over their multimillion- and billion-dollar estates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

These are among the many stories the FOX Business team covered during the year and among our most read.

Why Gloria Vanderbilt's son Anderson Cooper likely won't inherit her massive fortune

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. (Associated Press)

Barron Hilton leaves 97% of massive fortune to this foundation

Associated Press

 

Trump impeachment inquiry ‘theatrics’: Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach - EXCLUSIVE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SPYSPDR S&P 500 ETF321.23+0.01+0.00%
FBNDFIDELITY COVINGTON TRUST TOTAL BD ETF51.81+0.10+0.19%

Patrick T. Fallon (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

New Jersey residents fleeing 'in droves' as state Democrats fight over millionaire's tax

New Jersey State Capitol Building in Trenton on a beautiful spring day. (iStock)

McDonald’s fires CEO for inappropriate relationship with employee

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MCDMCDONALD'S CORP.196.67+0.47+0.24%

Bombshell audio emerges in De Niro harassment lawsuit

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

San Diego homelessness level drops on costly clean-up effort, mayor says

Photo by Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Terry Bradshaw on Giants benching Eli Manning: 'I'd pack my bags and I'd go home'

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans may go up in smoke as Pentagon investigation of pot smoking nears end

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.425.25+6.03+1.44%

GM wins a skirmish with striking auto workers

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.58-0.19-0.52%

*The data was compiled from Omniture and Google search for 2019. 