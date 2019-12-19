Best of FOX Business 2019

It was a year of stock market records, a trifecta of trade deals and a red hot U.S. economy. It was also a year in which we saw President Trump impeached, high-octane politics heading into 2020 and a record number of CEO resignations, as well as the ongoing backlash against states with high taxes.

Crime was also front and center with the mysterious death of Jeffrey Epstein, a workplace lawsuit against Oscar winner Robert De Niro and a strike at General Motors, one of the longest in the company’s history, that coincided with a shakeup at the United Auto Workers over corruption.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who saw his company's shares hit a record in a turnaround, also found himself in hot water earlier this year with the Pentagon over that infamous pot-smoking incident.

And we also lost some of America's wealthiest residents, which sparked intrigue over their multimillion- and billion-dollar estates.

These are among the many stories the FOX Business team covered during the year and among our most read.

Why Gloria Vanderbilt's son Anderson Cooper likely won't inherit her massive fortune

Barron Hilton leaves 97% of massive fortune to this foundation

Trump impeachment inquiry ‘theatrics’: Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach - EXCLUSIVE

New Jersey residents fleeing 'in droves' as state Democrats fight over millionaire's tax

McDonald’s fires CEO for inappropriate relationship with employee

Bombshell audio emerges in De Niro harassment lawsuit

San Diego homelessness level drops on costly clean-up effort, mayor says

Terry Bradshaw on Giants benching Eli Manning: 'I'd pack my bags and I'd go home'

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans may go up in smoke as Pentagon investigation of pot smoking nears end

GM wins a skirmish with striking auto workers

