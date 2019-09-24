GM wins a skirmish with striking auto workers

A court order that bars striking United Auto Workers members from blocking the entrance to a Tennessee General Motors plant dealt a setback to employees fighting for higher pay and more job security.

A state court granted GM's request involving the Spring Hill assembly plant on Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported. In effect until Oct. 8, the ruling follows the arrests of several picketers accused of blocking a road at the plant.

Meanwhile, neither side has signaled a willingness to cave as GM's daily losses stack up and local union leaders stockpile goods such as food, water and diapers for picketers whose bank accounts are starting to run dry.

The union remains "committed to conducting all strike-related activities safely and lawfully," according to a statement.

"UAW members, their families, friends and neighbors are peacefully exercising their right to picket in support of the union’s strike for better wages, quality affordable health care and job security," the union said according to the Detroit Free Press. "We will continue to work with law enforcement as issues arise."

GM said seeking the court order was "necessary."

"We recognize the right of our employees to engage in lawful protests during the strike, but the safety and security of the public and our employees are our highest priority," GM said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "After dialogue failed to stop the incidents of harassment, violence and vandalism by a few people, we had to take necessary actions to protect everyone involved,"

As the labor action drags on, 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are taking advantage of the opportunity to woo workers. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke will join picketers in West Chester, Ohio, on Tuesday, and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will join them in Detroit on Wednesday.