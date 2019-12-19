Trump: 'I don't feel like I'm being impeached'

President Trump responded to what it feels like to be impeached, the day after the House him for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"I don't feel like I'm being impeached because it's a hoax," Trump told the press pool on Thursday following his meeting with Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey who the president announced would leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party. Van Drew was the rare Democrat who opposed impeachment.

"It's a set-up. It's a horrible thing that they did," added Trump about the impeachment.

As he did Wednesday night during a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, Trump stated how well the American economy is doing, reiterating how "we have the greatest economy in the history of our country."

"We've never done so well," Trump said. "We have the best economy in history."

He paraphrased Democratic strategist James Carville's famous 1992 quote to former President Bill Clinton -- "The economy, stupid" -- but said he never saw eye-to-eye with that concept, he looks towards how people feel instead.

Trump pointed back to his Wednesday rally in Michigan calling it an "important state."

TRUMP SUMMARIZES ECONOMIC ACHIEVEMENTS DURING HIS RALLY

"We brought back tremendous amounts of business, tremendous car companies," Trump said.

He touted the tax cuts, regulation cuts and military rebuilding that he has championed during his tenure.

"We're doing things that nobody's ever done before," Trump said.

Trump said people will vote for him because of the economy and because "they like Trump and they like Mike."

