Baby Gripe Water sold at Dollar General recalled for possible choking hazard

A herbal water for infants that is sold exclusively at Dollar General stores across the country has been recalled due to possible choking hazard fears.

Kingston Pharma, LLC, the maker of "DG Baby Gripe Water," said it is voluntarily recalling its product after receiving one report of a one-week old infant "having difficulty when swallowing the product," followed by three additional complaints "attributed to the undissolved citrus flavonoid" in the product.

"Use of the product should not be considered hazardous, but could result in difficulty when swallowing the product for sensitive individuals," the company said in an FDA press release.

The product, which is described as a herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts, is used to help babies and adults relief occasional stomach discomfort from gas, colic, fussiness and hiccups. The recall is for all lots with the UPC code 854954002463.

Kingston Pharma added that it is notifying its customers by press release and urge anyone with the product to stop using it and discard of it immediately.

Here are full details of the recall.