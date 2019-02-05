Another dog food recall over dangerous levels of vitamin D

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling 25 select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D — which could make your dog very sick.
In a release the Topeka, Kansas-based company said while vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, ingesting too much of it can lead to potential health issues, including renal dysfunction.
“Hill’s Pet Nutrition learned of the potential for elevated vitamin D levels in some of our canned dog foods after receiving a complaint in the United States about a dog exhibiting signs of elevated vitamin D levels. Our investigation confirmed elevated levels of vitamin D due to a supplier error,” the company said.
Pet owners who purchased any of the products listed below with the specific lot/date codes are warned to discontinue feeding them to their pets and either dispose of it or return the unopened product to the place of purchase for a refund.
The recall comes two months after multiple dog food brands were recalled over the same concern.
In November, Sunshine Mills issued a voluntary recall for three of its brands due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.
Here is the full list of affected products:
Hill's® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 3384
LOT CODE/DATE CODE: 102020T10, 102020T25
Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 3389
LOT CODE/DATE CODE: 102020T04, 102020T10, 102020T19, 102020T20
Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 5.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 3390
102020T11, 112020T23.122020T07
Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 5.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 5403
102020T17,112020T22
Hill's® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7006
112020T19,112020T20
Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7008
092020T30, 102020T07, 102020T11,112020T22, 112020T23
Hill's® Prescription Diet® j/d® Canine 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7009
112020T20
Hill's® Prescription Diet® k/d® Canine 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7010
102020T10, 102020T11
Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7017
092020T30, 102020T11, 102020T12
Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7018
102020T04, 112020T22
Hill's® Prescription Diet® Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew 12.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 10086
102020T05, 102020T26
Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 10129
102020T04, 102020T21
Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 10423
102020T17, 102020T19,112020T04
Hill's® Prescription Diet® Derm Defense® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 10509
102020T05
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 5.8oz
SKU NUMBER: 4969
102020T18
Hill's® Science Diet® Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7036
102020T12
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7037
102020T13, 102020T14,112020T23, 112020T24
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7038
102020T06
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7040
102020T13
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Light with Liver Dog Food 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7048
112020T19
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7055
092020T31, 102020T13
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7056
092020T31,112020T20,112020T24
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée 13oz
SKU NUMBER: 7057
112020T19
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food 12.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 10452
102020T14, 102020T21
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew dog food 12.5oz
SKU NUMBER: 10763
102020T04, 102020T05,112020T11