Another dog food recall over dangerous levels of vitamin D

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling 25 select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D — which could make your dog very sick.

Continue Reading Below

In a release the Topeka, Kansas-based company said while vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, ingesting too much of it can lead to potential health issues, including renal dysfunction.

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition learned of the potential for elevated vitamin D levels in some of our canned dog foods after receiving a complaint in the United States about a dog exhibiting signs of elevated vitamin D levels. Our investigation confirmed elevated levels of vitamin D due to a supplier error,” the company said.

Pet owners who purchased any of the products listed below with the specific lot/date codes are warned to discontinue feeding them to their pets and either dispose of it or return the unopened product to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall comes two months after multiple dog food brands were recalled over the same concern.

Advertisement

In November, Sunshine Mills issued a voluntary recall for three of its brands due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Here is the full list of affected products:

Hill's® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 3384

LOT CODE/DATE CODE: 102020T10, 102020T25

Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 3389

LOT CODE/DATE CODE: 102020T04, 102020T10, 102020T19, 102020T20

Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 5.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 3390

102020T11, 112020T23.122020T07

Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 5.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 5403

102020T17,112020T22

Hill's® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7006

112020T19,112020T20

Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7008

092020T30, 102020T07, 102020T11,112020T22, 112020T23

Hill's® Prescription Diet® j/d® Canine 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7009

112020T20

Hill's® Prescription Diet® k/d® Canine 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7010

102020T10, 102020T11

Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7017

092020T30, 102020T11, 102020T12

Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7018

102020T04, 112020T22

Hill's® Prescription Diet® Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew 12.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 10086

102020T05, 102020T26

Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 10129

102020T04, 102020T21

Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 10423

102020T17, 102020T19,112020T04

Hill's® Prescription Diet® Derm Defense® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 10509

102020T05

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 5.8oz

SKU NUMBER: 4969

102020T18

Hill's® Science Diet® Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7036

102020T12

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7037

102020T13, 102020T14,112020T23, 112020T24

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7038

102020T06

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7040

102020T13

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Light with Liver Dog Food 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7048

112020T19

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7055

092020T31, 102020T13

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7056

092020T31,112020T20,112020T24

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée 13oz

SKU NUMBER: 7057

112020T19

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food 12.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 10452

102020T14, 102020T21

Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew dog food 12.5oz

SKU NUMBER: 10763

102020T04, 102020T05,112020T11