Whole Foods recalling a slew of food products in 8 states, here's the full list

By Food and BeverageFOXBusiness

Whole Foods Market is recalling a slew of prepared food products, including salads, wraps, pizza and other meals containing baby spinach in eight states across the country amid fears it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The voluntary recall was in response to another recall by its baby spinach supplier Satur Farms which is concerned its leafy greens could be infected.

More than 40 affected products where listed on the release that were sold at stores in eight states, including Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. However, no illnesses have been reported at this time.

Whole Foods added that customers who purchased any of the items listed below can return them to their stores (with a receipt) for a full refund.

According to the FDA, salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and “sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail and elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Baby Spinach

Side effects include fever, diarrhea (which can be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Here's the full list of products affected in the recall:

Chicken Florentine Panini             0265249                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad 0276651                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap     0288833                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon 0276640                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens 0276652                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Roasted Vegetables Panini          0286668                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Salad Spring Berry Power             0261702                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich              0289436                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad      0287410                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan            0262216                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC 0226215                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Tofu Shawarma Wrap    0225938                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich)  0268506                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich     0278131                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza       0289927                1/26/2019            CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Chicken Cordon Blue Panini         0236489                1/24/2019            CT, NJ, NY

New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich             0236543                1/24/2019            CT, NJ, NY

Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad              0278786                1/27/2019            CT, NJ, NY

Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC 0262208                1/27/2019            CT, NJ, NY

Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl            0239999                1/27/2019            FL

Bistro Pasta Salad             0270265                1/26/2019            FL

Breakfast Sandwich Platter          0289062                1/26/2019            FL

Chicken Enchiladas Dinner           0268015                1/28/2019            FL

Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito 0270878                1/26/2019            FL

Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl             0251413                1/27/2019            FL

Egg White & Spinach Breakfast  0276983                1/27/2019            FL

Egg White Burrito             0276829                1/27/2019            FL

Eggplant Rolantini            0270871                1/26/2019            FL

Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich        0260646                1/27/2019            FL

Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews  0272681                1/27/2019            FL

I Yam What I Yam Bowl  0251986                1/27/2019            FL

Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad          0272680                1/27/2019            FL

Large Goat Cheese Green Salad                0289143                1/28/2019            FL

Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad             0272061                1/27/2019            FL

Maple Glazed Acorn Squash       0284071                1/26/2019            FL

Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries         0272093                1/27/2019            FL

Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries          0272788                1/27/2019            FL

Mustard Crusted Salmon              0271328                1/28/2019            FL

My Big Fat Greek Pizza  0270663                1/26/2019            FL

Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl            0251625                1/27/2019            FL

Pizza Il Mediterraneo     0229250                1/24/2019            FL

Salad Golden Beets Tangerine   0271078                1/26/2019            FL

Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca               0237929                1/26/2019            FL

Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie                 0237933                1/26/2019            FL

Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced          0236398                1/27/2019            FL

Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club     0220041                1/28/2019            FL

Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad             0272793                1/27/2019            FL

Smoked Mozzarella Pasta            0225081                1/28/2019            FL

Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza     0271388                1/26/2019            FL

Spinach Gorgonzola Salad            0267982                1/26/2019            FL

Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad  0260136                1/28/2019            FL

Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza          0271331                1/26/2019            FL

Vegetable Pesto Focaccia             0244952                1/27/2019            FL

Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich        0244953                1/27/2019            FL

Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl 0251968                1/27/2019            FL