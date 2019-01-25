Whole Foods recalling a slew of food products in 8 states, here's the full list

Whole Foods Market is recalling a slew of prepared food products, including salads, wraps, pizza and other meals containing baby spinach in eight states across the country amid fears it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The voluntary recall was in response to another recall by its baby spinach supplier Satur Farms which is concerned its leafy greens could be infected.

More than 40 affected products where listed on the release that were sold at stores in eight states, including Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. However, no illnesses have been reported at this time.

Whole Foods added that customers who purchased any of the items listed below can return them to their stores (with a receipt) for a full refund.

According to the FDA, salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and “sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail and elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Side effects include fever, diarrhea (which can be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Here's the full list of products affected in the recall:

Chicken Florentine Panini 0265249 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad 0276651 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap 0288833 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon 0276640 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens 0276652 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Roasted Vegetables Panini 0286668 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Salad Spring Berry Power 0261702 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich 0289436 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad 0287410 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan 0262216 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC 0226215 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Tofu Shawarma Wrap 0225938 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich) 0268506 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich 0278131 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza 0289927 1/26/2019 CT, MA, ME, NH, RI

Chicken Cordon Blue Panini 0236489 1/24/2019 CT, NJ, NY

New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich 0236543 1/24/2019 CT, NJ, NY

Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad 0278786 1/27/2019 CT, NJ, NY

Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC 0262208 1/27/2019 CT, NJ, NY

Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl 0239999 1/27/2019 FL

Bistro Pasta Salad 0270265 1/26/2019 FL

Breakfast Sandwich Platter 0289062 1/26/2019 FL

Chicken Enchiladas Dinner 0268015 1/28/2019 FL

Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito 0270878 1/26/2019 FL

Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl 0251413 1/27/2019 FL

Egg White & Spinach Breakfast 0276983 1/27/2019 FL

Egg White Burrito 0276829 1/27/2019 FL

Eggplant Rolantini 0270871 1/26/2019 FL

Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich 0260646 1/27/2019 FL

Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews 0272681 1/27/2019 FL

I Yam What I Yam Bowl 0251986 1/27/2019 FL

Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad 0272680 1/27/2019 FL

Large Goat Cheese Green Salad 0289143 1/28/2019 FL

Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad 0272061 1/27/2019 FL

Maple Glazed Acorn Squash 0284071 1/26/2019 FL

Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries 0272093 1/27/2019 FL

Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries 0272788 1/27/2019 FL

Mustard Crusted Salmon 0271328 1/28/2019 FL

My Big Fat Greek Pizza 0270663 1/26/2019 FL

Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl 0251625 1/27/2019 FL

Pizza Il Mediterraneo 0229250 1/24/2019 FL

Salad Golden Beets Tangerine 0271078 1/26/2019 FL

Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca 0237929 1/26/2019 FL

Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie 0237933 1/26/2019 FL

Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced 0236398 1/27/2019 FL

Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club 0220041 1/28/2019 FL

Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad 0272793 1/27/2019 FL

Smoked Mozzarella Pasta 0225081 1/28/2019 FL

Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza 0271388 1/26/2019 FL

Spinach Gorgonzola Salad 0267982 1/26/2019 FL

Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad 0260136 1/28/2019 FL

Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza 0271331 1/26/2019 FL

Vegetable Pesto Focaccia 0244952 1/27/2019 FL

Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich 0244953 1/27/2019 FL

Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl 0251968 1/27/2019 FL