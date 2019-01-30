Tyson Foods recalling 18 tons of chicken nuggets over rubber contamination

article

Tyson has a big rubber problem.

The meat giant is recalling more than 18 tons (0r 36,420 pounds) of its chicken nuggets after some customers found pieces of rubber inside the product.

“A small number of consumers contacted the company to say they had found small pieces of soft, blue plastic in the nuggets, prompting the company to issue the recall,” Tyson said in a news release.

The voluntary recall for Tyson’s 5-pound bags of Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets that have been sold at club store nationwide since November 26, 2018 with the UPC: 0 23700 03558 5.

The company added that while only a few pieces have been found in a “very small number of packages,” no injuries have been reported and it’s issuing the national recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

Tyson added that customers who have purchased any of the affected items, you should discard the product, cut the UPC and date code from the back of the packaging and mail it to the following address for a full refund:

Tyson Foods Consumer Relations

P.O. Box 219

Kings Mountain, NC 28086