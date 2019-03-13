Audacious college cheating scheme shines a spotlight on the equality of the judicial system

As the college admissions scandal continues to reverberate not just domestically, but around the world, it is shining a spotlight on accountability of the people involved and social injustice.

According to federal authorities, the scam is the largest of its kind to be prosecuted and features 50 high net worth defendants, all of whom had access to providing first class education and top level instructors to help their children excel.

Their inexcusable misuse of privilege juxtaposes a real crisis when it comes to student loans and debt. Currently, there are nearly 45 million Americans with outstanding student debt, totally $1.5 trillion. More than one out of ten students are 90 days or more delinquent, or in default. And there’s no one to buy them out of the problem.

But there is also the question of equal justice under the law with U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling promising there will be “no separate criminal justice system” for the people involved.

Many of the executives involved in the bribery scandal that included Georgetown University, USC, Yale and Stanford have already been removed from their jobs.

But FOX Business’ Charles Payne asks, “Will these captains of industry and Hollywood celebrities, including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, actually face any jail time?

During an interview on “Making Money” Wednesday, Attorney Misty Marris said, “These people are likely going to be made an example of. I don’t think with the outrage in response to the scheme that you are going to see people getting away with a slap on the wrist.”

The brazen nature of the fraud means everyone will be watching to see how both the judicial system and academia work to ensure such scandal does not prevent future worthy college students from getting their fair shake at attending a top-tier university.