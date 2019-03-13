College admissions cheating scandal: What school alumni earn

Federal authorities have uncovered a massive college admissions cheating scandal, involving a number of high-profile business executives and Hollywood stars, who paid big bucks to cheat their children into high-profile colleges.

The elaborate scheme involved doctoring entrance exam results and labeling children as athletes – who were not – in order to make them more attractive candidates. Prosecutors claim about $25 million was paid to William Singer – a college admissions consultant who pleaded guilty to a host of charges.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin were among those named in the suit, along with Gordon Caplan, co-chairman of the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Loughlin’s husband and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, as well as Bill McGlashan, TPG Growth managing partner.

Authorities charged nearly 50 people on numerous counts of bribery, fraud and conspiracy.

Here’s a look what at what alumni from some of those universities earn, as reported by PayScale:

University of Southern California

Graduates from the University of Southern California (USC) earn an average salary of $62,000 early in their careers, before incomes rise to about $122,600 by midcareer.

About 23 percent of students study a STEM-related field, where jobs tend to carry higher-earnings potential.

Loughlin’s daughters were ultimately admitted to USC, after being mischaracterized as crew recruits.

Stanford

For the 2018-2019 school year, Stanford alumni were ranked fourth among the highest-earning graduates. During their early career, graduates earned an average of $76,500. By midcareer, that figure increased to $143,100.

More than half of students graduate from Stanford with a degree in a STEM field.

The school’s sailing coach is wrapped up in the scandal.

Yale

Among all college bachelor’s degree recipients, alumni from Yale ranked 22nd on PayScale’s top-earners list. Early career graduates earned an average of $68,300. Midcareer individuals with a degree from the Ivy League university earned about $135,400.

The Yale women’s soccer coach was named in the suit, for helping create a fake athletic profile for a student who was not a soccer player, nor a recruit.

Only about 20 percent of graduates received a bachelor’s degree in a STEM field from Yale.

Georgetown

Graduates of the D.C.-based top-tier school earn an average $63,700 early in their careers. By midcareer, pay rates have ticked up to about $128,300.

The former Georgetown tennis coach was indicted on charges for allegedly designating 12 students as recruits to help them gain admittance, despite knowing that they were not recruits.

Among all bachelor’s degree alumni, Georgetown ranked 39th for earnings potential.

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Graduates of UCLA earn $63,800, on average, early on in their professional careers. Later on, their earnings potential rises to an average of $118,500.

A coach from the school was allegedly involved in the scheme.

University of Texas

On average, graduates of the school earn about $111,400 by the midpoint in their working careers. During the early years, they earn just shy of $60,000.

A tennis coach from the University of Texas was also charged in the case. He was allegedly paid $100,000 to recruit a student who did not play tennis.

Wake Forest

A coach from Wake Forest was also named as one of the defendants, for allegedly accepting large bribes.

Graduates from this school earn about $58,200 soon after receiving their diplomas. After some time in the workforce, incomes rise to about $118,600.