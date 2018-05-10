(Host of Making Money with Charles Payne, FOX Business Network)

Charles Payne is the host of Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays 6-7 PM/ET) and joined FOX Business Network (FBN) in October 2007 as a contributor.

Payne is also a contributor to FOX News Channel (FNC), frequently appearing on shows such as Your World with Neil Cavuto and Fox & Friends. Payne began his career on Wall Street as an analyst at E.F. Hutton in 1985. In 1991, he founded Wall Street Strategies, an independent stock market research firm where he serves as chief executive officer and principal analyst. He published his first book entitled "Be Smart, Act Fast, Get Rich" in May 2007.

Payne attended Minot State College and Central Texas College during his time in the United States Air Force.