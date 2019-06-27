Apple recalls MacBook Pros for overheating batteries that led to reports of minor burns, damage

Apple recalled about 432,000 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops due to overheating batteries that could spark a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday.

The tech company issued the recall after receiving 26 reports of the laptop’s battery overheating, the CPSC said in a news release. Five people reported receiving minor burns, while one person suffered smoke inhalation. At least 17 people said the overheating computer caused minor damage to personal items.

Apple issued a recall for its 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops that were mainly sold between September 2015 and February 2017. (US CPSC)

Apple announced its “15-inch MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program” last week for anyone with the computer sold between September 2015 and February 2017, but didn’t release further details about incidents until Thursday. The recalled laptops have a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.

Apple and CPSC urged customers to input their MacBook Pro’s serial number to determine if their device falls within the recall. Customers with the recalled laptops are urged to stop using the devices and bring them to an authorized service provider for a free battery replacement.

Along with about 432,000 MacBook Pro’s being recalled in the U.S., another 26,000 were sold in Canada.

The MacBook Pro recall comes weeks after Apple expanded repair service for all MacBook models dating back to 2015 to address issues with malfunctioning keyboards.

Fox Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.