Apple recalls some MacBook Pro laptops over fire safety risk

Apple issued a voluntary recall of some versions of its MacBook Pro laptop on Thursday to replace batteries that could pose a fire safety risk.

Continue Reading Below

The recall applies to older 15-inch MacBook Pros, most of which were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, the company said on an informational web page. Customers were instructed to input their MacBook Pro’s serial number to determine if their device requires maintenance.

“Customer safety is always Apple's top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge,” Apple said.

Apple said faulty batteries in the laptops could overheat and catch fire. It’s unclear how many devices are affected by the recall. The company instructs customers to stop using the laptops and bring them to an authorized service provider for a free battery replacement.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 199.53 +1.66 +0.84%

Advertisement

Apple announced earlier this week that all of Best Buy’s U.S. stores are now part of its authorized service network, meaning that they are certified to repair its products. The iPhone maker said it has more than 1,800 third-party service providers in its U.S. network, in addition to its own stores.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The MacBook Pro recall comes weeks after Apple expanded repair service for all MacBook models dating back to 2015 to address issues with malfunctioning keyboards.