Apple expands MacBook keyboard repair program, updates design amid user backlash

Apple on Tuesday said it has updated the keyboard design in its latest version of the MacBook Pro laptop and expanded repair service for older models prone to broken keys.

The tech giant said it changed a material used in the manufacturing of the MacBook’s butterfly keyboard design to address some of the more frequent malfunctions commonly reported by users, the Wall Street Journal reported. Apple did not provide specific details on its changes to the keyboards, which will be available in new model MacBook Pros that begin shipping on Tuesday.

Apple said all Mac laptops with butterfly keyboards, including MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook air models dating back to 2015, are now eligible for its keyboard service program. Customers who experience typing issues such as repeated characters, unresponsive keys or “sticky keys” can receive repairs free of charge for up to 4 years after the purchase date.

The company said the keyboard issues have only surfaced in “a small percentage” of MacBooks. Additionally, Apple said it will complete keyboard repairs faster than it has in the past.

In addition to its upgraded keyboard, Apple said new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros are the “fastest Mac notebook ever.” Featuring faster Intel Core processors, the upgraded laptop sells at $1,799 for the 13-inch version and $2,399 for the 15-inch version.

Apple has faced widespread criticism over its keyboard design in recent years. The company issued an apology earlier this year, but said the “vast majority” of its MacBook customers had not reported any keyboard malfunctions.