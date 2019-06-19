Best Buy to repair Apple products at all US stores

Apple customers with damaged iPhones or MacBooks can seek repairs at hundreds of new stores starting Wednesday after the tech giant expanded its authorized service network through a partnership with Best Buy.

The tech giant said all of Best Buy’s nearly 1,000 U.S. stores will now accept products for repair. Nearly 7,600 members of Best Buy’s tech support arm, Geek Squad, are now “ready to make same-day iPhone repairs or to service other Apple products.”

“At Apple, we’re dedicated to providing the best customer service in the world,” said Tara Bunch, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare. “If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly. We’re always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we’re excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it’s even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them.”

The deal marks a major expansion of Apple’s third-party repair service network. The company said there are now more than 1,800 third-party service providers in its network, a threefold increase compared to three years ago.

Eight of out 10 Apple customers now live within 20 minutes of an authorized repair provider, Apple said.

Best Buy previously carried out Apple repairs at about 225 stores, Reuters reported. The tech retailer also sells Apple products.

“We love being there for our customers no matter what their Apple need is, from helping them choose the right device, to offering AppleCare protection and now helping fix their devices,” said Best Buy’s Trish Walker, president of Services. “We’ve always enjoyed a great partnership with Apple and we’re thrilled that, together, we can better serve our customers.”