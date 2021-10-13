'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's biggest series launch ever

"Squid Game" has become Netflix's biggest series launch ever, beating out the streaming service's mega-popular Regency period drama "Bridgerton."

The Korean horror series debuted on Sept. 17 and has reached "111 million fans" according to Netflix. The platform determines the number by how many accounts have watched at least two minutes of the title in its first 28 days of release.

"Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!" Netflix tweeted on Tuesday night.

The plot focuses on a group of 456 people, from all walks of life. Each of them has one thing in common, though. They are all in dire financial situations.

They are all invited to participate in a series of children’s games such as "Red Light, Green Light" in the hopes of winning a massive cash prize. However, it quickly becomes apparent that the consequence for losing at any of these kids’ games is a brutal and untimely death.

Many have compared the nine-episode series to "The Hunger Games," "Black Mirror" and, due in large part to its commentary on the economic inequality that ravages the world (particularly South Korea), the 2020 best picture "Parasite."

In late September, Netflix released its top rankings for TV series calculating the number of Netflix accounts that "watched at least 2 minutes" in series' "first 28 days of release" on the platform.

Season 1 of the Regency-era drama "Bridgerton" scored 82 million views, part one of the French crime show "Lupin" came in second with 76 million views, the fantasy drama series "The Witcher" came in third with 67 million views.

