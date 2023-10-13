Renée Zellweger, Jakob Dylan's former Hollywood Hills home on sale for nearly $5M

Actress Renée Zellweger and The Wallflowers frontman Jakob Dylan’s former Hollywood Hills home is listed on the market for nearly $5 million.

The "Bridget Jones’s Diary" star previously purchased the home from the musician around the time she won a 2001 Golden Globe Award for her role in "Nurse Betty."

Located in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles, the sprawling estate was originally built 60 years ago but has since been renovated.

The massive property spans over 3,400 square feet and boasts three bedrooms and four baths. Dark hardwood floors and wood-beam ceilings are featured in the stylish yet elegant abode.

The Hollywood Hills estate is filled with cozy fireplaces — including in the formal dining area — and a welcoming library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves overlooking the lush backyard.

The gourmet kitchen features pristine marble countertops with top-tier appliances, arched windows and doorways.

The master bedroom consists of high ceilings and large windows leading to the courtyard with a wall fountain. The main bathroom additionally includes a fireplace with marbled floors and walls.

The lavish outdoor area features a waterfall pool and hot tub, surrounded by a garden oasis. The extravagant sundeck includes a built-in barbecue, perfect for entertaining guests.

The property was owned by Dylan in the 1990s before Zellweger purchased the spacious estate.

Dylan is the son of legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, and he shared with Fox News Digital in 2019 that over the years, the signature sounds of his residential area have inspired him as an artist.

Nichols Canyon lies between Lauren Canyon and Runyon Canyon. The serene area was featured in a rock documentary titled "Echo in the Canyon," executive produced by Jakob Dylan.

The estate was last sold in 2003 for approximately $2.5 million to United Talent Agency partner and Johnny Depp’s former agent Tracey Jacobs.

The listing is held by Josh Flagg of Douglas Elliman.