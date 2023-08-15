Comedian Groucho Marx’s Long Island estate lists for $2.3 million

Legendary comedian Groucho Marx’s Long Island estate is listed on the market for $2.3 million.

The colonial-style property, located at 21 Lincoln Road in Great Neck, New York, was originally built in the 1920s.

Marx, whose birth name is Julius Henry Marx, lived in the New York abode from 1926 until 1931, according to the Great Neck Historical Society. At the time the comedian paid $27,000 for the home.

Known as one of America’s greatest comedians, Marx was a radio, television and film star. He was also recognized for hosting the game show "You Bet Your Life."

The massive property, with Tudor accents, boasts four floors – five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Guests are immediately welcomed with pristine white marble floors before heading into the spacious living room area with large windows and a fireplace.

The kitchen includes a wrap-around counter space with wooden cabinets and a kitchen nook for dining.

On the third floor of the property, the master bedroom features three walk-in closets, while the master bathroom includes a large glass shower with a separate Jacuzzi bathtub.

Outdoors, the property displays a manicured lawn nestled among tall shaded trees for some privacy.

The sprawling New York home, listed by Abraham Kanfer of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, spans roughly 3,800 square feet.

The seller is a trust tied to the Bruell family, which has owned the property for more than 60 years, according to Greg Bruell, an aviation entrepreneur who grew up in the house, via the Wall Street Journal.

The family plans to sell the property because Greg’s mother, Rady, is getting older and is looking to move to Massachusetts to be closer to family. Greg’s father, Eric, was an essential oils distributor who passed away in 1991, according to the media outlet.

Marx’s son Arthur detailed the memories his family had in the New York estate in his book "Arthur Marx’s Groucho: A Photographic Journey."

"Our house overlooked hundreds of acres of deep forest rich with birch and oak trees, unpolluted ponds and streams, and all sort of wild flora… there was also an abundance of rabbits, squirrel, frogs, owls, and snakes, everything necessary to make life interesting for a boy."