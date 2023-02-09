Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment

Jim Carrey sells Los Angeles home of 30 years, lists mansion for nearly $29 million

'Grinch' actor Jim Carrey's Brentwood mansion boasts 5 bedrooms, 9 baths

close
Luxury homes and interest rates video

Celebrity real estate agent provides insight into LA luxury home market

Luxury homes and interest rates

Actor Jim Carrey is handing over the keys to his massive Los Angeles mansion of 30 years. 

The "Ace Ventura" star listed his Brentwood home for the hefty price tag of $28,900,000.

"For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me, but I don’t spend a lot of time there now, and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have," Carrey said in a statement. 

He added, "‘Cha cha cha cha… Changes,’" referring to the David Bowie track.

ADELE TAKES OUT $38M MORTGAGE ON LUXURIOUS $58M LOS ANGELES HOME

The sprawling estate spans two private acres and boasts five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Jim Carrey mansion aerial view

Jim Carrey's sprawling estate spans two private acres and boasts five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

There are six full bathrooms and three partial, with one of the areas showcasing a marble bathroom with large white statues inside.

Jim Carrey's estate marble bathroom

Jim Carrey's mansion includes six full bathrooms and three partial. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty. / Fox News)

The 61-year-old Hollywood actor’s ranch home is described as a "one-of-a-kind magical sanctuary" on the Sotheby’s International Realty website.

Jim Carrey red carpet

The 61-year-old Hollywood actor’s ranch home is described as a "one-of-a-kind magical sanctuary." (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Built in 1951, guests are welcomed with a red brick path surrounded by lush green trees and hedges. 

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR KEVIN COSTNER LISTS 160-ACRE, 3 HOME RANCH IN ASPEN FOR RENT

Behind the brick wall leads an entryway to the courtyard to the inviting mansion with high ceilings and white wooden beams in nearly every room.

Jim Carrey's mansion

Jim Carrey’s home is a work of art, as his wall décor displays unique masterpieces and includes large fireplaces in multiple spaces. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Carrey’s home is a work of art, as his wall décor displays unique masterpieces and includes large fireplaces in multiple spaces.

Jim Carrey's mansion kitchen

The kitchen has white cabinets with black countertops and a dining area with a 180 degree view of his backyard space. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Sunlight is seen glistening in every room, as the actor’s home consists of large windows all around.

The kitchen has white cabinets with black countertops and a dining area with a 180-degree view of his backyard space.

Jim Carrey's theatre

Carrey’s mansion has a movie theater, meditation area, tennis court, pool table, pool and spa with infrared sauna and steam room, study room, full bar, vegetable garden and private terrace. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

For luxurious entertainment, "The Grinch" star's mansion has a movie theater, a meditation area, a tennis court, an outdoor billiards pool table, a pool complete with a waterfall, an infrared sauna and steam room, a study room, a full bar, a vegetable garden and a private terrace.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jim Carrey waterfool pool included in mansion

Carrey told the Wall Street Journal that his home was "place of enchantment and inspiration" for over "30 very creative and prosperous years." (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Carrey detailed his expansive property as a "place of enchantment and inspiration" for over "30 very creative and prosperous years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine," he told the Wall Street Journal.