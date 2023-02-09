Jim Carrey sells Los Angeles home of 30 years, lists mansion for nearly $29 million

Actor Jim Carrey is handing over the keys to his massive Los Angeles mansion of 30 years.

The "Ace Ventura" star listed his Brentwood home for the hefty price tag of $28,900,000.

"For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me, but I don’t spend a lot of time there now, and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have," Carrey said in a statement.

He added, "‘Cha cha cha cha… Changes,’" referring to the David Bowie track.

The sprawling estate spans two private acres and boasts five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

There are six full bathrooms and three partial, with one of the areas showcasing a marble bathroom with large white statues inside.

The 61-year-old Hollywood actor’s ranch home is described as a "one-of-a-kind magical sanctuary" on the Sotheby’s International Realty website.

Built in 1951, guests are welcomed with a red brick path surrounded by lush green trees and hedges.

Behind the brick wall leads an entryway to the courtyard to the inviting mansion with high ceilings and white wooden beams in nearly every room.

Carrey’s home is a work of art, as his wall décor displays unique masterpieces and includes large fireplaces in multiple spaces.

Sunlight is seen glistening in every room, as the actor’s home consists of large windows all around.

The kitchen has white cabinets with black countertops and a dining area with a 180-degree view of his backyard space.

For luxurious entertainment, "The Grinch" star's mansion has a movie theater, a meditation area, a tennis court, an outdoor billiards pool table, a pool complete with a waterfall, an infrared sauna and steam room, a study room, a full bar, a vegetable garden and a private terrace.

Carrey detailed his expansive property as a "place of enchantment and inspiration" for over "30 very creative and prosperous years."

"Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine," he told the Wall Street Journal.