Adele takes out $38M mortgage on luxurious $58M Los Angeles home

"Rumour Has It" pop star Adele is living large, once again.

The "Chasing Pavements" singer took out a nearly $38 million mortgage on a luxury Los Angeles mansion she purchased from Sylvester Stallone in February. The property has reportedly been dubbed by Stallone "the house that ‘Rocky’ built."

The mansion boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and is built in the exclusive Beverly Park area, according to the New York Post.

The home features a screening room, a cigar room with a custom bar, an eight-stall garage, an infinity pool, a spa and an art studio, among other amenities.

ADELE CONCERT TICKETS SURGE UP TO $40K, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN’S PRICES SOAR TO $4K AS FANS EXPRESS OUTRAGE

Adele’s 30-year mortgage payments will reportedly cost $227,000 per month, including property taxes and a 5% interest rate, the Daily Mail reported.

The price tag may probably isn't an issue for Adele, 34, since this is her fourth mansion in Los Angeles. The singer’s net worth is approximately $183 million.

Last month, the British pop star announced she rescheduled her canceled tour dates for her Las Vegas residency.

Fans were shocked to see ticket prices on the secondary market exceeding $40,000 per seat for the "Weekends with Adele" tour.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to 24 rescheduled shows, the "Easy On Me" singer added eight dates. Her tour will run from Nov. 18 to March 25 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In May, Adele also appeared to be moving in with her boyfriend, NBA agent Rich Paul, in one of her luxurious homes, as she took to Instagram to post a photo of the two holding house keys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the post, Adele and Paul were standing on the front lawn of a beautiful white two-story mansion with brown pillars on the wraparound porch. The photo was shared with a series of pictures of the couple. They have been dating for a year.

A rep for Adele did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.