Trisha Yearwood’s classic Nashville estate lists for $4.5 million

The 'How Do I Live' singer's sprawling mansion boasts 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and an extended kitchen

Trisha Yearwood is handing over the keys to her historic Nashville, Tennessee, estate.

The country music star and celebrity chef has listed her home for the price tag of $4,500,000. 

The sprawling estate spans nearly five acres and boasts five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and an extended chef’s kitchen.

Yearwood's home is "a classic gated residence in the heart of Brentwood situated on 4.4 private fenced acres," according to the listing. 

Trisha Yearwood's property

Trisha Yearwood's estate spans nearly five acres. (Fridrich & Clark Realty / Fox News)

Purchased in 2000, Yearwood’s mansion is the location of her Emmy-winning culinary series, "Trisha’s Southern Kitchen." She filmed 11 out of 17 seasons at her Nashville estate. 

The massive property consists of a white exterior with red brick chimneys. There are multiple porches built for "morning coffee, afternoon tea or cocktails."

Trisha Yearwood's estate

The country star has listed her Nashville home for $4,500,000. (Fridrich & Clark Realty / Fox News)

Celebrity guests that joined Yearwood in her beloved kitchen included Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Kristin Chenoweth and others.

Trisha Yearwood Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire, left, joined Trisha Yearwood in her beloved Nashville kitchen for her Emmy-winning culinary series. (Meghan Prophet / Fox News)

The grand kitchen features a six-burner cooktop, double ovens, a warming drawer, a 30-inch gourmet microwave, a Subzero refrigerator and an Asko dishwasher.

Trisha Yearwood's kitchen

Trisha Yearwood has filmed 11 out of 17 seasons of her Emmy-winning culinary series, "Trisha’s Southern Kitchen," at her Nashville estate. (Fridrich & Clark Realty / Fox News)

The "How Do I Live" singer’s home was also the setting for three out of four of Yearwood’s New York Times Best Selling Cookbooks.

Trisha Yearwood's cookbook

Trisha Yearwood's home was the setting for 3 out of 4 of her New York Times Best Selling Cookbooks. (Meghan Prophet / Fox News)

swimming pool at Trisha Yearwood estate

The home has a swimming pool and pool bath with a kitchenette. (Fridrich & Clark Realty / Fox News)

The home also boasts a swimming pool and pool bath with a kitchenette.

kitchen and dining room in Trisha Yearwood's estate

Trisha Yearwood’s grand kitchen features a six-burner cooktop, double ovens, a warming drawer, a 30-inch gourmet microwave, a Subzero refrigerator and an Asko dishwasher. (Fridrich & Clark Realty / Fox News)

There is also a large sunroom with a view of the outdoor pool. 

sunroom in Trisha Yearwood's estate

The home has a large sunroom overlooking the outdoor pool. (Fridrich & Clark Realty / Fox News)

Inside the Nashville home, the main floor has brick and hardwood floors, three fireplaces and an elevator. 

bathroom in Trisha Yearwood's estate

Trisha Yearwood's sprawling mansion boasts 7 full bathrooms. (Fridrich & Clark Realty / Fox News)

bedroom in Trisha Yearwood estate

The Nashville estate has 5 bedrooms. (Fridrich & Clark Realty / Fox News)

Yearwood’s home was furnished with modern furniture pieces, while styled with a southern flare. 

Each room in the luxurious estate consists of large windows and an open-concept space, ideal for hosting guests. 

"There are multiple sitting rooms for gathering with friends or family, making this the perfect home for entertaining," the listing noted.

Trisha Yearwood family

Each room in Trisha Yearwood's luxurious estate consists of large windows and an open-concept space ideal for hosting guests. (Meghan Prophet / Fox News)

In 2005, Yearwood married Garth Brooks. The country music power couple does not have children together, but Brooks has three children with his ex-wife Sandy Mahl. 

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for more than 15 years. (Meghan Prophet / Fox News)

Brooks and Mahl share daughters Taylor, August and Allie. The "All Day Long" singer was married to Mahl from 1986-2001.

Yearwood and Brooks revealed what keeps the spark alive after more than 15 years of marriage.

"I think you got to treat it like a duet," Brooks previously said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." 

"You got to harmonize, you got to make your partner feel like they’re a star. And if not, you’re going to turn into a solo act pretty damn quick if you know what I mean."