Trisha Yearwood’s classic Nashville estate lists for $4.5 million

Trisha Yearwood is handing over the keys to her historic Nashville, Tennessee, estate.

The country music star and celebrity chef has listed her home for the price tag of $4,500,000.

The sprawling estate spans nearly five acres and boasts five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and an extended chef’s kitchen.

JIM CARREY SELLS LOS ANGELES HOME OF 30 YEARS, LISTS MANSION FOR NEARLY $29 MILLION

Yearwood's home is "a classic gated residence in the heart of Brentwood situated on 4.4 private fenced acres," according to the listing.

Purchased in 2000, Yearwood’s mansion is the location of her Emmy-winning culinary series, "Trisha’s Southern Kitchen." She filmed 11 out of 17 seasons at her Nashville estate.

The massive property consists of a white exterior with red brick chimneys. There are multiple porches built for "morning coffee, afternoon tea or cocktails."

Celebrity guests that joined Yearwood in her beloved kitchen included Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Kristin Chenoweth and others.

The grand kitchen features a six-burner cooktop, double ovens, a warming drawer, a 30-inch gourmet microwave, a Subzero refrigerator and an Asko dishwasher.

The "How Do I Live" singer’s home was also the setting for three out of four of Yearwood’s New York Times Best Selling Cookbooks.

The home also boasts a swimming pool and pool bath with a kitchenette.

There is also a large sunroom with a view of the outdoor pool.

ADELE TAKES OUT $38M MORTGAGE ON LUXURIOUS $58M LOS ANGELES HOME

Inside the Nashville home, the main floor has brick and hardwood floors, three fireplaces and an elevator.

Yearwood’s home was furnished with modern furniture pieces, while styled with a southern flare.

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR KEVIN COSTNER LISTS 160-ACRE, 3 HOME RANCH IN ASPEN FOR RENT

Each room in the luxurious estate consists of large windows and an open-concept space, ideal for hosting guests.

"There are multiple sitting rooms for gathering with friends or family, making this the perfect home for entertaining," the listing noted.

In 2005, Yearwood married Garth Brooks. The country music power couple does not have children together, but Brooks has three children with his ex-wife Sandy Mahl.

Brooks and Mahl share daughters Taylor, August and Allie. The "All Day Long" singer was married to Mahl from 1986-2001.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Yearwood and Brooks revealed what keeps the spark alive after more than 15 years of marriage.

"I think you got to treat it like a duet," Brooks previously said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

"You got to harmonize, you got to make your partner feel like they’re a star. And if not, you’re going to turn into a solo act pretty damn quick if you know what I mean."