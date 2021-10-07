Netflix's 'Squid Game' is eligible for a Primetime Emmy, Television Academy confirms

The latest Netflix phenomenon " Squid Game " could propel the streamer to success at the upcoming winter awards show season.

A Television Academy spokesperson confirmed to Variety that the streaming service is eligible for Primetime Emmy consideration because it was produced "under guidance" from Netflix, an American company, and was distributed in the U.S.

However, there is one slight catch: "Squid Game" is also eligible to be considered for the International Emmys because it was produced internationally. While it is possible for programs to be eligible for both, ultimately, the rules state that double-dipping is not allowed.

According to the outlet, the Academy's rule states, "Foreign television production is ineligible unless it is the result of a co-production (both financially and creatively) between U.S. and foreign partners, which precedes the start of production, and with a purpose to be shown on U.S. television. The producer of any production produced in the U.S. or outside the U.S. as a co-production between U.S. and foreign partners, in a language that is substantially (i.e. 50% or more) in a language other than English, shall have the discretion to enter the production and its individual achievements in any category where they are eligible in the Primetime Emmy Awards competition or in the awards competition of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, but not both."

It's currently unclear if Netflix plans to enter the viral series into the Primetime Emmys. Although there is a number of other awards shows where it could be eligible: the Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, and more, the outlet reports.

This week it also became clear that "Squid Game" is on track to become Netflix's biggest show ever, overtaking the streaming service's current most-watched series "Bridgerton."

Per CNET , Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during a tech conference that the Korean horror series "will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure."

He added there's "a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever."

In late September, Netflix released its top rankings for TV series calculating the number of Netflix accounts that "watched at least 2 minutes" in series' "first 28 days of release" on the platform.

Season One of the Regency-era drama "Bridgerton" scored 82 million views, part one of the French crime show "Lupin" came in second with 76 million views, the fantasy drama series "The Witcher" came in third with 67 million views.

"Squid Game" was released Sept. 17, so has yet to meet the 28-day deadline. The plot focuses on a group of people, from all walks of life. Each of them has one thing in common, though. They are all in dire financial situations.

Many have compared the nine-episode series to "The Hunger Games," "Black Mirror" and, due in large part to its commentary on the economic inequality that ravages the world (particularly South Korea), the 2020 best picture Oscar-winner "Parasite."

The popularity of the show comes at an important time for Netflix, which recently lost 400,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada in Q2. However, The Wrap reports that it gained 1.54 million new subscribers in that quarter altogether. As a result, it’s clear that Netflix’s priorities may need to shift away from the U.S. and Canada as international markets become more and more lucrative.

