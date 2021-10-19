Kim Kardashian purchases Los Angeles home from Kanye West for $23M amid divorce

Kim Kardashian has paid Kanye West millions in order to keep the home they once shared during their marriage.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, 40, has paid her ex $23 million for the Hollywood Hills, Calif. mansion, People magazine reports.

The hefty price tag doesn't just cover the property. According to the outlet, $20 million covers the cost of the actual property, while the remaining $3 million covers the cost of the contents inside.

The purchase makes Kardashian the owner of "all furnishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances' collectibles, silver and art" within it.

The transaction makes Kardashian's current residence with her four children permanent, while West reportedly has purchased a mansion in Malibu after recently listing his Wyoming estate.

West, 44, and Kardashian are said to have purchased the 15,000 square-foot California mansion for $20 million in 2014 before sinking another $20 million into the home for a renovation project spearheaded by the "Jesus Walks" rapper.

The overhaul of the property -- which has a multitude of hallways, two pools, a vineyard and a sink that reportedly ran the couple $30,000 -- took four years to complete and is now worth $60 million, Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, once revealed.

The couple raised their four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2 — in the home and Kardashian’s family all reportedly live within a block of her community, while West himself has no real ties to the area.

West's Wyoming property – the West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch -- went on the market last week for $11 million. West bought the ranch in 2019, reportedly at a discount from the nearly $14 million asking price. Wyoming law does not provide for public disclosure of real estate sale amounts.

The property had eight lodging units, a restaurant, an event center and a space for meetings when West bought it in 2019. The majestic farmland also has lakes as well as barns and corrals for horses.

If the real estate changes aren't enough, West made an even greater move this week when he officially was granted a name change to Ye. A judge in a Los Angeles Superior Court granted the 44-year-old performer’s petition for a name change, which was first filed on Aug. 24.

Fox Business' Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report.