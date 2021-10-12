Kanye West lists famous Wyoming ranch, business properties for sale: report

Kanye West is getting out of Dodge.

The rapper-producer and fashion mogul, who has spent a fair portion of his time at his Wyoming ranch, has put the property as well as other business holdings in northwestern Wyoming up for sale, according to a report from the Cody Enterprise.

The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market on Monday for $11 million.

The property is located outside the town of Cody – population around 10,000 – and spans across six square miles of open land and tree-studded hills.

West bought the ranch in 2019, reportedly at a discount from the nearly $14 million asking price. Wyoming law does not provide for public disclosure of real estate sale amounts.

The property had eight lodging units, a restaurant, an event center and a space for meetings when West bought it in 2019. The majestic farmland also has lakes as well as barns and corrals for horses.

The ranch also features a go-kart track, according to the DBW Realty listing.

At one point, West had even planned to erect an amphitheater on the grounds.

West owns half of Monster Lake Ranch’s acreage and leases the other half from the federal government.

The Cody Enterprise previously reported that West has also listed seven commercial properties in the area for more than $3.2 million.

West moved from California to Wyoming in 2019 and set about basing at least some of his clothing business out of Cody, a city of about 10,000 on the eastern approach to Yellowstone National Park.

West had used the property as a creative hideaway and incubator for collaboration. He hosted album listening sessions on the acreage estate and was also visited by the likes of Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle and a slew of others in the time since he purchased the expansive abode.

He also filmed his music video for "Follow God" at the ranch in the thick of winter.

West, 44, filed this year to legally change his name to his nickname, Ye. The rapper is currently in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian West. The couple has four children.

A rep for West did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.