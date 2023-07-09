‘Indiana Jones’ loses top box office spot to ‘Insidious’ sequel

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s" reign at the top of the box office was short-lived, thanks to horror sequel, "Insidious: The Red Door."

The horror film starring and directed by Patrick Wilson earned $32.7 million in ticket sales from 3,188 theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," starring Harrison Ford in his final turn as the iconic character, fell 56% to take second place with $26.5 million, while third place went to Angel Studios "Sound of Freedom," starring Jim Caviezel.

The fifth installment in the horror franchise did better than "Insidious: The Last Key," from 2018 and is the most any PG-13 horror movie has earned in its debut in the past two years.

The Blumhouse-produced franchise starring Wilson and Rose Byrne began in 2011 under the direction of James Wan and has been responsible for over $570 million in global box office returns.

In its second week, "Indiana Jones 5" has brought its domestic total to $121.2 million. Globally it's earned an estimated $247.9 million.

The third place film, "Sound of Freedom," was made and distributed by Angel Studios, a faith-based, crowdfunded operation, and earned an estimated $18.2 million from 2,850 theaters.

Part of Angel Studios operation involved the ability to buy "pay it forward" tickets on behalf of others. On opening day, the studio estimated that $11.6 million came from direct box office and $2.7 million through the pay it forward option.

Rounding out the top five were Disney Pixar’s "Elemental," in fourth with $9.6 million, and Sony’s "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," with $8 million.

