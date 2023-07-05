Harrison Ford admits he makes movies 'for the money': ‘I want my films to succeed’

While the legendary Harrison Ford has been acting in Hollywood for more than 60 years, he admitted making money is the best part of his work.

"I’m in it for the money, and I mean that in the best possible way," he said during an interview with Los Angeles Times for his film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

"I want my films to succeed. For me and for all the people who work on them, even the people who put money in. But mostly I want the films to succeed for the audience. Because that is why we tell stories."

Ford’s comments come on the release of the fifth installment of "Indiana Jones," which is also Ford's last.

He has played the role of Indy five times throughout the popular franchise, after first originating the iconic character in the 1981 film "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

The "1923" star first broke the news to fans of the franchise in May 2023 during a presentation at the D23 Expo in an emotional speech, saying, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again." He also thanked fans for helping to make playing Indiana Jones so special.

"Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," he said through tears. "We have a really human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your a--."

After the first hit, Ford reprised his role in four more films, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and most recently, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

When speaking with BBC Radio 1 in June, Ford emotionally opened up about how much the character means to him.

"As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience," he told the outlet. "I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with."

"And I must say to you, ‘Thank you sincerely,’" Ford added while starting to tear up. "It means the world to me ."

However, Ford, who turns 81 this month, has shown little signs of slowing down.

Although he is hanging up his iconic "Indiana Jones" hat, Ford is slated to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I had a good time, it’s just a different kind of movie. I saw actors that I admire having real fun, chewing it up, and I said, ‘Give me some of that. I’ll have one of those, thank you, if there are any left.’ And there was," he said of his upcoming project.

He will take over the role of American President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in "Captain America: New World Order."

Ford is one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood with his films making more than $9 billion worldwide. Aside from his adventures in "Indiana Jones," he’s starred in another iconic franchise - playing Han Solo in "Star Wars."

More recently, Ford continues his six-decade Hollywood career acting in two hit shows, "1923," — the "Yellowstone" prequel — with his co-star Helen Mirren and "Shrinking," with Jason Segel. Both series have been renewed for a second season.