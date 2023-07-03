Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' movie only pulled in $60 million opening weekend

Harrison Ford's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" underwhelmed at the box office in its opening weekend.

The fifth and final installment in the Indiana Jones franchise brought in an estimated $60 million in box office sales domestically in its opening weekend, an amount far from the $295 million it cost to make the film.

Globally, the film pulled in an estimated $130 million, with $70 million of that coming internationally. Overseas, the film performed best in the U.K., bringing in $8.9 million, followed by France, Japan, South Korea and Germany.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is expected to finish the Fourth of July weekend with a domestic total of $82 million on Tuesday.

In the film, Ford reprised his role as the infamous architect/adventurer, as he teams up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as they race against the enemy to find an ancient relic that can alter history.

The actor has been open about the fact that this will be his final time playing Indiana Jones after first originating the iconic character in the 1981 film "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

He first broke the news to fans of the franchise in May 2023, during a presentation at the D23 Expo in an emotional speech, saying, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again." He also thanked the fans for helping to make playing Indiana Jones so special.

"Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," he said through tears. "We have a really human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your a--."

Despite having played the character for so long, Ford wasn't George Lucas' first choice for the main character. In fact, Tom Selleck was cast and ready to start filming when contractual obligations for "Magnum P.I." forced him to back out.

"I became the second choice, and I’m very grateful for Tom," Ford told Deadline in June. "Thank you, Tom, man. If you’re listening, thank you again."

He went on to play the character in four more films, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and most recently, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

When speaking with BBC Radio 1 recently, Ford opened up about how much the character means to him, getting emotional as he spoke.

"As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience," he told the outlet. "I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with."

"And I must say to you, ‘Thank you sincerely,’" Ford added while starting to tear up. "It means the world to me."