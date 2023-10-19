Daryl Hannah, Jackson Browne's former California home on sale for $16.8M

Actress Daryl Hannah's former California home with her one-time boyfriend, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, is listed on the market for nearly $17 million.

Located at 226 Palisades Ave. in the heart of Santa Monica, the sprawling estate spans 7,200 square feet and costs $16,850,000.

Originally built in 1917, the remodeled celebrity mansion boasts seven bedrooms and six baths.

Guests are instantly welcomed with lush gardens as they enter through a luminous stone walkway into the luxurious home.

Four fireplaces are featured throughout the living and dining areas, surrounded by large windows with spacious built-in shelves.

The pristine all-white kitchen includes marble countertops with a matching island and wine cooler.

The Santa Monica home has abundant family living space with four large bedrooms upstairs, including a stunning primary suite with soaring cathedral ceilings, a luxurious spa bath, an office and a hidden playroom.

The lavish abode includes energy-efficient solar panels and a two-bedroom guesthouse with a kitchen and bath.

The outdoor living area is perfect for hosting as the space offers a custom patio firepit with an alfresco dining deck, a resort-inspired heated swimming pool, an expansive grass lawn, a romantic rose garden and a private sports court.

The Santa Monica hideaway is located two blocks from the beach and is walkable to popular shops and restaurants on trendy Montana Avenue.

The property was most recently owned by the late Emmy-winning "Saturday Night Live" writer John Bowman and his wife, Shannon.

The previous owners, Browne and Hannah, reportedly moved during the ‘80s and sold the property in 1995, according to Forbes. The music studio that the couple built is currently an office and the equipment was removed.

The estate is listed with Justin Alexander of The Alexander Group at Compass.