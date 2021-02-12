Winter storm, delays force airlines to issue waivers

A winter storm that caused dangerous travel conditions and power outages for thousands forced airlines across the country to cancel flights and issue waivers.

The frigid system extends from the Southwest to the Mid-Atlantic, bringing an ice storm to Texas and "thunder ice" to Tennessee.

Memphis International Airport grounded flights and nearby Kentucky declared a state of emergency, closing coronavirus vaccination sites.

Live flight tracker FlightAware showed 1,386 delayed flights within, into, or out of the United States on Friday and 209 total cancellations.

But, precipitation and record-breaking cold temperatures are not expected to let up this weekend, and the National Weather Service reported Friday that wintry conditions are forecast in the Northwest to the southern-central U.S. before shifting eastbound into the Ohio Valley.

In addition, storms that are anticipated to develop over the Southeast this weekend could bring freezing rain and ice up through the Carolinas.

Texas, reeling from the fatal pile-up on an interstate near downtown Fort Worth, is bracing for blizzard-like conditions at the end of the weekend.

American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines have all issued their own waivers to help passengers travel more easily in the coming days.

However, as weather patterns shift, the terms of the waivers are notably subject to change.

American is allowing passengers to change their trips with no change fee from 19 different locations assuming the ticket had been purchased by Feb. 11. and the passengers are scheduled to travel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15.

JetBlue's waiver covers customers traveling through Friday over four cities. Passengers have until Feb. 15 to rebook their flights for travel.

USA Today reported that Southwest had included 10 destinations in their waiver for customers traveling on Feb. 11 and 12, but their advisory page has since been taken down.

Delta waived fees for passengers traveling on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 as well, covering 12 cities including all three of the Washington, D.C.-area airports.

United's waiver for "Midwest Winter Weather" says that the passenger's ticket must have been purchased by Feb. 11, with the original travel dates between Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, and the change fee and any difference in fare would be waived for new flights departing on or before Feb. 17.

In its waiver tor "Washington, DC Area Winter Weather," the passengers must have purchased their ticket before Feb. 8 with the intent of traveling on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 with new flights departing on or before Feb.15.

The two waivers cover 14 and 15 locations, respectively.